Biden to announce key members of economic team next week
Biden transitional team reportingThe Biden transitional team is reporting that the president elect will announce key members of his economic team next week. They also announced that they have been briefed on operation warp speed and Covid response, and are expected to receive 1st residential daily intelligence briefing on Monday.
In other news from Washington, Pres. Trump has canceled a trip to Pennsylvania as campaign member tests positive for Covid. This according to CNN. HMMMM.