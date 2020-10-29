Biden to consult US main allies before deciding on the future of tariffs on China
Via Reuters - Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden would immediately consult with America's main allies before deciding on the future of U.S. tariffs on China
- seeking "collective leverage" to strengthen his hand against Beijing if he is elected president
Reuters citing "Biden top advisers" said on Wednesday:
- the two Biden aides said the starting point would be to not repeat the mistakes of President Donald Trump when he slapped tariffs on European and Canadian goods as part of his "America First" agenda, antagonizing key U.S. partners