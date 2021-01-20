Biden to revoke permit granted to Keystone XL oil pipeline later today

A statement released on Biden's plan of actions ahead of his inauguration later in the day





Biden to issue executive order requiring masks and physical distancing in federal buildings and by federal employees

Biden to reengage in WHO, with Fauci set to represent the administration at the next meeting on Thursday

Biden to propose extended eviction, foreclosure moratorium through to March

Biden to sign executive order to bolster ethics, independence of DOJ

Biden will document rejoining Paris climate accord

Biden to issue executive order on climate crisis

Biden to stop border wall construction, halt Muslim travel ban In total, he will be signing 15 executive actions after the inauguration today but the above are among the notable ones laid out by the statement. Most of that has already been made known with the Keystone XL one having been a wildcard for the loonie lately.





Of note, he also plans to review more than 100 agency actions taken under Trump's administration in what could result in a massive regulatory revision. That will be something to take note of moving forward once there are more details made available.