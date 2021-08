Something to liven up the calendar





With the release of existing home sales and the Markit PMIs, the US calendar looked to be empty for the remainder of the day.





However we just got word that the President will speak at 1:30 pm ET (1730 GMT) on covid-19. No doubt this relates to the full FDA approval of the vaccine today.





I can't see any way this is a market mover but it's something to put on the radar.