Biden told Xi that US will stand up for its interests, values together with its allies - US statement
The US shares its communique on the meeting between the two leaders
- US opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo of Taiwan
- Biden expressed concerns about China's behaviour in Xinjiang and Hong Kong
- US to stay committed to 'One China' policy
- Biden and Xi discussed taking measures to address global energy supplies
The messaging is a bit of a far cry from the Chinese interpretation that the "US does not back Taiwan's independence". There's no explicit mention by the US on that here and that pretty much underscores two different versions of the story - as is typically the case between the two whenever we see these sorts of meetings (think back to trade).