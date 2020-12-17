Biden transition team senior adviser has tested positive for COVID-19

President-elect Biden was tested and Thursday with a negative result.

Incoming White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond has tested positive. Biden tested negative and is said to have not been in close contact with Richmond.





Part of the Transition Team statement:

"Richmond’s interactions with the President-elect happened in open air, were masked and totaled less than 15 consecutive minutes."

Trump caught the infection and recovered quickly after a helicopter trip to the hospital and attention from a large number of doctors. Biden would get the same treatment if he caught it. Both men are seniors and are thus in a high risk demographic but the standard of attention they receive is extensive.

It'd probably be more efficient to post who in the US hasn't been infected, yeah?







