Biden: US won't need shutdowns or lockdowns this winter

Americans hate vaccine curbs

I don't think this comment is a surprise to anyone. Vaccine lockdowns are political suicide in much of the USA. He also said that he doesn't currently think that additional measures will be needed and that it hasn't been recommended to increase screening for domestic travel.







"Sooner or later we're going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States, we'll have to face this new threat just as we've faced those that have come before it," Biden said.





The President said that on Thursday they will release a strategy for dealing with the variant.

