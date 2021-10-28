Pres. Biden: We have reached a historic economic framework

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Pres. Biden speaking at the White House.

Pres. Biden speaking at the White House.
  • We have reached a historic economic framework
  • Framework is fiscally responsible, will reduce deficit
  • Framework includes historic investments in nation, people 
  • No one got everything they wanted including me
  • Our country had stopped investing in itself
  • We need to restore US competitiveness.
  • This is not about left versus right, or moderate versus progressives
  • It's about expanding opportunity and leading the world
  • We are going to expand services for seniors
  • Investments will make our truly consequential
  • Framework agreement includes measures to help with childcare expenses
  • Framework extends middle-class tax cut
  • Bill will make significant steps to combat climate change
  • Climate deal goes beyond advanced nations
  • We will build out a 500,000 electric charging stations nationwide
  • We will make historic investments in environmental cleanup and remediation measures
  • There our 45,000 bridges that are in poor condition
  • Severe climate change events are costing US
  • Does not want to punish success but wants wealthiest Americans to pay their fair share
  • this agenda is what Americans voted for in 2020

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hu Knowing got everything they wanted including meb.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose