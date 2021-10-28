Coming Up!
Pres. Biden: We have reached a historic economic framework
Pres. Biden speaking at the White House.
- We have reached a historic economic framework
- Framework is fiscally responsible, will reduce deficit
- Framework includes historic investments in nation, people
- No one got everything they wanted including me
- Our country had stopped investing in itself
- We need to restore US competitiveness.
- This is not about left versus right, or moderate versus progressives
- It's about expanding opportunity and leading the world
- We are going to expand services for seniors
- Investments will make our truly consequential
- Framework agreement includes measures to help with childcare expenses
- Framework extends middle-class tax cut
- Bill will make significant steps to combat climate change
- Climate deal goes beyond advanced nations
- We will build out a 500,000 electric charging stations nationwide
- We will make historic investments in environmental cleanup and remediation measures
- There our 45,000 bridges that are in poor condition
- Severe climate change events are costing US
- Does not want to punish success but wants wealthiest Americans to pay their fair share
- this agenda is what Americans voted for in 2020
