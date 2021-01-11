Biden will announce the cost of his stimulus plan on Thursday
Biden said plan will cost "trillions"
The defining economic moment of Biden's Presidency will likely come before he even takes office. The President-elect received the second dose of the covid-19 vaccine today so that takes away a tail risk (or it will in a week or two).
Naturally, the first pricetag of his plan won't be the final one but I don't see much appetite for fiscal restraint among Democrats and it will be tough for many Republicans to vote against the $2000 stimulus check it's expected to include and/or a $15/hour minimum wage hike.