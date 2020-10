Biden win to boost gold prices

The medium term fundamental situation for gold remains very strong despite yesterday's sell off. The Fed is expected to keep interest rates at current low levels until 2023. When inflation is taken into account rates are negative, so cash is unattractive to hold. The US dollar, which has a huge impact on gold prices, faces a period of weakness over the medium term. The expectations of large stimulus packages still to be released into the market also favours gold. With Biden firmly ahead in the polls , a Biden presidency could boost gold prices even higher.