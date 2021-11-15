Biden-Xi meeting is not one "where we expect deliverables to be coming out" - US official

Biden is said to tell Xi that China "must play by the rules of the road"





At least that is according to a senior US official, speaking to Reuters. The report says:





"This is an opportunity for President Biden to tell President Xi directly that he expects him to play by the rules of the road, which is what other responsible nations do," the U.S. official told reporters, citing a litany of U.S. concerns, including China's economic "coercion" of U.S. allies and alleged human rights abuses.





The two leaders will be meeting on Monday evening, Washington time, or Tuesday morning, Beijing time, and will likely speak for several hours - or at least expected to.





On China's end, Xi is said to be going to prioritise the Taiwan issue in talks and deliver a warning to Biden and the US to "step back".





But there are still a host of other issues that both sides aren't seeing eye-to-eye on at the moment, including trade, technology, and the Xinjiang situation.







As much as it is looking to be a quiet start to the week so far, keep a look out for this as stirring tensions could dampen the risk mood in the day ahead.

Adding that "this is not a meeting where we expect deliverables to be coming out".