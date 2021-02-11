Biden, Xi (US & China presidents) spoke on the phone - Beden concerned about unfair economic practices
Headlines via Reuters on the call:
Senior Biden administration official
- says Biden-Xi call comes at time when US is in strong position to lay out core concerns about China's 'aggressive activities and abuses'
- US wants to create positions of strength in dealing with China
- US needs to 'play long game' on china in order to prevail over time
- Biden was expected to lay out u.s. concerns about Chinese behavior in Asia in call with Xi Jinping
- Biden wants to ensure he and xi 'have the opportunity to have an open line of communication'
- Biden will be 'practical, hard-headed, clear-eyed' in dealings with Xi Jinping
- unlikely US will shrink military presence in Asia-Pacific under Biden
- US participation in 2022 Beijing winter Olympics not on agenda in Biden's discussion with Xi Jinping
More:
- Biden expressed concerns on Xinjiang, HK, Taiwan