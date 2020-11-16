Biden/Harris speak on the economic recovery. Watch LIVE.
Live press conference
Biden:
- Unity was astounding and meeting with business leaders
- Encouraging to get business, labor in agreement
- Agreed to rally country around national Covid strategy
- Sparing no effort to get Covid under control so that we can open businesses
- Getting a vaccine and vaccination are 2 different things
- Corporate America agreed we can deliver immediate relief
- Urgent need to fund states and localities
- Congress should come together to pass Covid relief
- No government contract will be given to companies that do not make products in the United States
- Need to modernize infrastructure
- High-speed Internet for all Americans
- We are going to have a fair tax structure with corporations paying their fair share
- We will have a $15 minimum wage nationwide
- Unions are going to have increased power
- forgiving student loan debt is part of his economic plan
- more people may die if we don't coordinate US response to coronavirus
- Sen. Harris still gets intelligence briefings
- hopes that Trump can be mildly more enlightening before January 20
- having a lot of phone meetings with world leaders
- I would hesitate to get a coronavirus vaccine
- Trump is the only reason why people question Covid 19 vaccines
- people should limit number of people at Thanksgiving gatherings with social distance and and masks to 10 people
- Republicans should have courage to save jobs and lives
- ought to be a dozen in GOP who can vote for stimulus