Biden/Harris speak on the economic recovery. Watch LIVE.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Live press conference


Biden:
  • Unity was astounding and meeting with business leaders
  • Encouraging to get business, labor in agreement
  • Agreed to rally country around national Covid strategy
  • Sparing no effort to get Covid under control so that we can open businesses
  • Getting a vaccine and vaccination are 2 different things
  • Corporate America agreed we can deliver immediate relief
  • Urgent need to fund states and localities
  • Congress should come together to pass Covid relief
  • No government contract will be given to companies that do not make products in the United States
  • Need to modernize infrastructure
  • High-speed Internet for all Americans
  • We are going to have a fair tax structure with corporations paying their fair share
  • We will have a $15 minimum wage nationwide
  • Unions are going to have increased power
Question-and-answer session;
  • forgiving student loan debt is part of his economic plan
  • more people may die if we don't coordinate US response to coronavirus
  • Sen. Harris still gets intelligence briefings
  • hopes that Trump can be mildly more enlightening before January 20
  • having a lot of phone meetings with world leaders
  • I would hesitate to get a coronavirus vaccine
  • Trump is the only reason why people question Covid 19 vaccines
  • people should limit number of people at Thanksgiving gatherings with social distance and and masks to 10 people
  • Republicans should have courage to save jobs and lives
  • ought to be a dozen in GOP who can vote for stimulus
