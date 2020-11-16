Biden/Harris to meet with business and labor leaders today

The President-elect will speak on the economy at 1:30 PM ET

Pres. Elect Biden and VP elect Harris will meet with business and labor leaders today including Microsoft, GM, Target and Gap. Later today at 1:30 PM ET, Biden is expected to speak on the economy.





The meeting with business leaders is mindful of the early days of the Trump administration when he brought together a roundtable business leaders to discuss the economy and the President economic initiatives.



