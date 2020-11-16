Biden/Harris to meet with business and labor leaders today
The President-elect will speak on the economy at 1:30 PM ET
Pres. Elect Biden and VP elect Harris will meet with business and labor leaders today including Microsoft, GM, Target and Gap. Later today at 1:30 PM ET, Biden is expected to speak on the economy.
The meeting with business leaders is mindful of the early days of the Trump administration when he brought together a roundtable business leaders to discuss the economy and the President economic initiatives.
However, by August 2017, President Donald Trump had pushed many of America's top corporate leaders to the breaking point with his inability to decisively condemn white supremacists.
The frustrated members of the White House policy forum - which included executives from General Electric, Wal-Mart, General Motors, Boeing, IBM and JPMorgan Chase - chose to dissolve their advisory panel. The White House was then phoned and Trump agreed that it was the right course of action.
Let's hope for better luck this time.