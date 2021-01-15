Biden's $1.9tln stimulus unlikely to support the US dollar

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Analysts at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong in a response to Biden's plans announced earlier.

  • stimulus package underwhelmed the market
  • provided a little support for the USD and yen 
  • But longer term, “the package does not likely encourage further Treasury yield rises and a stronger dollar”
  • package will struggle to get past the filibuster and could end up smaller than the proposed $1.9 trillion
CA also weave in Powell's comments Thursday (US time):
  • “Powell continues to exercise flexibility around the Fed’s inflation overshoot commitment in terms of not committing to any formulas. He also cooled talk about taper”

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose