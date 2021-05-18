US Treasury Secretary Yellen said Biden's infrastructure plan will improve the global competitiveness of US companies

Biden went for a drive in a Ford electric truck. Yellen spoke on Tuesday, US time.

Yellen was speaking at a US Chamber of Commerce event, emphasising firms will be expected to pay for some of the plan:

"We are confident that the investments and tax proposals in the jobs plan, taken as a package, will enhance the net profitability of our corporations and improve their global competitiveness"

"We believe the corporate sector can contribute to this effort by bearing its fair share"

"At the same time, we want to eliminate incentives that reward corporations for moving their operations overseas and shifting profits to low-tax countries."







