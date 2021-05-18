US Treasury Secretary Yellen said Biden's infrastructure plan will improve the global competitiveness of US companies
Biden went for a drive in a Ford electric truck. Yellen spoke on Tuesday, US time.
Yellen was speaking at a US Chamber of Commerce event, emphasising firms will be expected to pay for some of the plan:
- "We are confident that the investments and tax proposals in the jobs plan, taken as a package, will enhance the net profitability of our corporations and improve their global competitiveness"
- "We believe the corporate sector can contribute to this effort by bearing its fair share"
- "At the same time, we want to eliminate incentives that reward corporations for moving their operations overseas and shifting profits to low-tax countries."