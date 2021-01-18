Biden's Keystone canning came more rapidly than expected, Trudeau flailing

You'll recall the news from Monday on Keystone:

"The Canadian dollar is indicating some disappointment on the Keystone XL front," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive.

"Few market watchers were expecting the pipeline to be approved but that it will be axed so quickly indicates that Trudeau doesn't have much sway with Biden."

CAD has chilled out a little since I posted the breaking news (red arrow in old chart below) ... it was a nice item to catch!








