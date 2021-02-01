Biden's meeting with Republican senators on Monday set for 5pm Washington time

Referring to this from earlier: US President Biden will meet with 10 Republican senators Monday to discuss the COVID-19 relief package

I've just seen Biden's schedule and seen the time for the meeting. 5pm Washington is 2200GMT.





And thus, any headlines will be along during the Asian morning! The Senators want a smaller package size than Biden's proposal, which is not surprise. As soon as Biden launched the 1.9tln size we were saying it'd likely come in small when finally agreed to.





We'll get some clues tomorrow I guess.



