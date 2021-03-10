Big day on the economic calendar includes CPI and BOC decision

What's coming up next





The market finally has some news to chew on.





Yesterday's wild trading was fed by almost-no news but today will be a different story. The US February CPI report is due at the bottom of the hour and lands at a time when the market is increasingly concerned about inflation. The consensus is +1.7% y/y but keep an eye on core numbers and earnings as well.





The BOC decision is at 1500 GMT and I think it's a fascinating one. Does the BOC go with the Fed and shrug its shoulders at rising yields? Does it threaten action like the ECB? Or does it go all-in with yield curve control like the RBA?





My money is on a Fed-style move but the BOC won't like the idea that rate hikes in Canada are priced in before the Fed and will push back on that.





At 1530 GMT there's the weekly oil inventory report. There is a big ongoing rebalancing after the Texas freeze-off.





Finally, the most-anticipated Treasury auction in history (I'm not even sure if that's sarcastic) is due at 1800 GMT. A repeat of the recent 7-year calamity would crush markets.













