UBS note a big fall in iPhone demand in China in January - February "likely to be far worse"

A not very surprising piece, posting this for interest.

Apparently still some folks about not taking this outbreak seriously.

Anyways, UBS via Bloomberg
  • Apple iPhone sales January… Demand for the product fell 28% compared with the previous month, a bigger decline than usual for that time of year
  • "February numbers are likely to be far worse due to both supply and demand issues related to the virus outbreak" 
More:
  • company also closed all of its 42 physical stores in mainland China
  • beginning to reopen them now.
  • The situation is so fluid that Apple hasn't given a new revenue forecast



