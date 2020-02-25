UBS note a big fall in iPhone demand in China in January - February "likely to be far worse"
A not very surprising piece, posting this for interest.
Apparently still some folks about not taking this outbreak seriously.
Anyways, UBS via Bloomberg:
- Apple iPhone sales January… Demand for the product fell 28% compared with the previous month, a bigger decline than usual for that time of year
- "February numbers are likely to be far worse due to both supply and demand issues related to the virus outbreak"
More:
- company also closed all of its 42 physical stores in mainland China
- beginning to reopen them now.
- The situation is so fluid that Apple hasn't given a new revenue forecast