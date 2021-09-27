Big wobble in Treasury yields in a busy day of Fedspeak

US 10-year yields up to 1.52% then back to 1.48%





US 10-year yields just did a 4 basis point rise-and-fall as the market evaluates the landscape to start the week, with energy as the main mover.





The moves come just ahead of a speech from NY Fed President John Williams at the top of the hour. This one is on Fed culture but later today at noon ET (1600 GMT) he will speak at the Economic Club of New York.





We will also hear from the Fed's Brainard at 1250 GMT (1650 GMT) on the economic outlook.





In the UK, BOE Governor Bailey speaks at 2 pm ET (1800 GMT) to the society of professional economists.



