Bill Gross: Another operation twist may be in our future
Comments from the retired bond king
- Says he's short 10-year Treasury futures and 30y bonds
- Was short into the recent selloff
- Inflation is going to accelerate to 3-4%
- Says he's made about $10m shorting GameStop and is still short
The last we'd heard from Bill he was in a court fight with his neighbour because he was blasting Gilligan's Island theme music.
He's talking about shorting bonds here but one of his final big calls before he rode off into the sunset was short bunds. That didn't work out so well.
Still, who am I to talk? He was the bond king for 30 years. When he talks, it's best to listen.