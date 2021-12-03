BioNTech CEO: I think we will need a new vaccine against COVID-19
BioNTech CEO, Ugur Sahin, remarks
The suggestion seems to be that we will shift towards a world where the normal becomes "have you gotten your yearly COVID-19 shot yet?". But the takeaway here is that there is insufficient information to conclude that the omicron variant is more severe and that even if it is, vaccine makers can quickly get out something to fight that in a few months.
- It is a question of when we will need it
- We have the ability to adapt COVID-19 vaccine relatively quickly
- Not clear if vaccinated people have sufficient protection from new variant
- We anticipate people will be protected from severe disease
- Confident that vaccinated people and those with booster shot will have sufficient protection against severe disease