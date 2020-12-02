BioNTech says that US FDA, EU EMA decisions expected in mid-December
BioNTech's chief medical officer remarks
With the UK granting approval today, more good news is expected to follow for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the coming two weeks. So, a heads up to that.
The biotechnology firm also says that they have started the process of delivering the vaccine in the UK and that the rollout could take place in the next "couple of days".
That said, there are some reports of practical constraints in getting the vaccine to top priority groups but we will see if there is more to that when the rollout is official.