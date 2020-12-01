Bipartisan group of US Senators to unveil $908B stimulus package

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Can we get a deal?

The Washington Post says a bipartisan group of senators is aiming to break the deadlock over fresh emergency aid with a $908B package.

It would provide $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits- a lower amount than the $600 per week sought by Democrats, while still offering substantial relief to tens of millions of jobless Americans - for four more months.The agreement includes $240 billion in funding for state and local governments, a key Democratic priority opposed by most Republicans, as well as a six-month moratorium on some coronavirus-related lawsuits against firms and other entities - a key Republican priority opposed by most Democrats.
More details here:

The bipartisan agreement includes about $300 billion in funding for small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program, aides said. It also includes $40 billion to assist hard-hit transit agencies and rental assistance funding for those facing eviction, as well as about $50 billion in health care, including to help with vaccine distribution and testing and tracing of the coronavirus. The effort was expected to leave out a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks, as a way to bring down its overall price-tag, though that measure is supported by both Trump and Pelosi.
This isn't exactly going to create a boom in consumer spending but it will prevent some budget cuts for state and local governments and keep some people and businesses afloat.
