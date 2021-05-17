Bitcoin bleeds towards the lows of the day

Bitcoin looks to revisit the lows

Bitcoin fell as low as $42,141 in Asian trading then bounced to $46,000. It's back on the defensive once again and down 3.7% to $42,288.





Bitcoin's recovery came after Elon Musk clarified that Tesla hadn't sold at bitcoin but it appears as though sentiment is wounded.





There is certainly a lively battle on the internet unfolding between supporters of Musk and supporters of bitcoin.













As for the chart, this isn't a pretty picture. Bitcoin is one of the most-technical charts out there and if the January high gives way, there isn't much of a cushion down to $30,000.









