It's a wild market





Last week there was a 20% correction in bitcoin that looks like a speedbump on the chart. Today, after hitting $40,000 for the first time, bitcoin gave 10% of it back in a quick move.





It found some support just above $36,000 and has bounced right back to $37,500.





The volatility is incredible.





Update: Someone is telling me that Coinbase is down so maybe that's what's going on here.