Bitcoin is rallying before the halving. Don't miss out!

The mother of cryptocurrencies is on the rise again! BTCUSD broke the $9k level with a splash. This is just the start of what will be a cryptocurrency frenzy before the upcoming Bitcoin halving in May. Every altcoin can break out in the upcoming months. You should also expect ups and downs as new opportunities open for both big players and individual traders.

Adjust the margin to the goals

Experienced traders use leverage wisely. First of all, let's explain what you need it for. The leverage is there to allow people with less capital to take larger positions. If you set your PrimeBit account leverage to 5x you can roughly buy $500 worth Bitcoins with just $100 deposit. Your profit will be five times higher if you are on the right side of the market. However, if you are wrong, you will be quickly bumped out of your position - so there's much less room for error.

The best strategy is to trade with lower leverages on the accounts with larger deposits. You take less risk with more money. At the same time, you can open bolder orders with high leverage. The great thing about PrimeBit is that it offers the highest optional leverage on the market. Nowhere else will you get a maximum leverage of 200x on every cryptocurrency!

No insurance fund

Some P2P crypto futures platforms use a controversial Insurance Fund. During the automatic deleveraging process they take the difference between the Liquidation and Bankruptcy Prices (called Maintenance Margin Requirement) and keep it. The money is supposed to be there to protect the interests of traders. If the effective liquidation price is lower than the bankruptcy price (in case of long positions), the gap is covered by the Insurance Fund.







Profit from the rising Bitcoin without trading

Now the best part. You don't have to trade any cryptocurrencies to benefit from the trend. Hop on the bandwagon and promote crypto-related products.PrimeBit affiliate program offers you up to 20% lifetime revenue share for every transaction that is ever made from an account created after clicking your link.

Recently PrimeBit has just gone viral. The platform attracted 4,000 active traders in just two months without big marketing spendings. Traders are recommending the product to each other as they want more liquidity.

