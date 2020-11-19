BlackRock CEO says Biden’s victory should bring stability and an easing of geopolitical tensions
BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink
- Says investors are "looking for a voice that moderates, not a voice that incites"
- "President-elect Biden can be that voice of reason."
- "The marketplace is encouraged by having a leader now that is more inclusive, a leader that could probably bring a little more global harmony"
Fink was speaking at a Bloomberg event in Hong Kong.
BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager