BlackRock CEO says Biden’s victory should bring stability and an easing of geopolitical tensions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink 

  • Says investors are "looking for a voice that moderates, not a voice that incites" 
  • "President-elect Biden can be that voice of reason."
  • "The marketplace is encouraged by having a leader now that is more inclusive, a leader that could probably bring a little more global harmony"
Fink was speaking at a Bloomberg event in Hong Kong. 
--
BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose