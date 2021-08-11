BlackRock on US equities - turn neutral (& upgrade European equities to overweight)

ArticleBody BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, circa $9 trillion in assets under management (as of June 2021).

Some snippets from their latest on US and Euro equities.





We turn neutral U.S. equities. We see U.S. growth momentum peaking and expect other regions to be attractive ways to play the next leg of the restart as it broadens to other regions, notably Europe and Japan.

We upgrade European equities to overweight on the back of the broadening restart. We see a sizeable pickup in activity helped by accelerating vaccinations. Valuations remain attractive relative to history and investor inflows into the region are only just starting to pick up.



