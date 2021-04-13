BlackRock says overweight equities, see a better earnings outlook, moderate valuations
BlackRock is an investment management business in New York, & the world's largest asset manager, with $8.67 trillion in assets under management as of January 2021.
A wee snippet from their most recent equity outlook:
- We are overweight equities on a strategic horizon.
- We see a better outlook for earnings amid moderate valuations.
- Incorporating climate change in our expected returns brightens the appeal of developed market equities given the large weights of sectors such as tech and healthcare in benchmark indexes.
- Tactically, we stay overweight equities as we expect the restart to re-accelerate and interest rates to stay low. We tilt toward cyclicality and maintain a bias for quality.
---
US equity indexes continue to hit fresh ATHs, those who stay bullish, for whatever reason, are being rewarded.