BlackRock says overweight equities, see a better earnings outlook, moderate valuations

BlackRock is an investment management business in New York, & the world's largest asset manager, with $8.67 trillion in assets under management as of January 2021.

A wee snippet from their most recent equity outlook:

We are overweight equities on a strategic horizon.

We see a better outlook for earnings amid moderate valuations.

Incorporating climate change in our expected returns brightens the appeal of developed market equities given the large weights of sectors such as tech and healthcare in benchmark indexes.

Tactically, we stay overweight equities as we expect the restart to re-accelerate and interest rates to stay low. We tilt toward cyclicality and maintain a bias for quality.

US equity indexes continue to hit fresh ATHs, those who stay bullish, for whatever reason, are being rewarded.



