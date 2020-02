The S&P 500 -97 points to 3240 (down 2.8%)

Nasdaq -347 to 9232 (down 3.6%)

DJIA -865 (-3.0%)

The S&P 500 fell below the 50-day moving average for the first time since October.







The Italian MIB is down nearly 6% as it wipes out the gains for the year.