Bloomberg: Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund has started to hedge overseas bond investments

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Could hit the USDJPY

Bloomberg is reporting that Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund has started to hedge overseas bond investments.

The move could tilt the USDJPY lower and push the price to the lower end of the recent range.

The author notes that the "details are sketchy", but it is worth keeping an eye on.

The USDJPY has moved lower and trades at new session lows at 108.479. The high for the day was up at 108.683.

USDJPY moves lower

ForexLive
