Bloomberg report Japan's new stimulus package amounts to 117.1 tln yen

budget includes 2 tln yen in spending for rent support

adds 1.9 tln yen for cash handouts to small businesses

adds 2 tln yen for support of regional economies

2nd extra budget includes 11.6 tln yen for business financing

allocates 3 tln for health care assistance

Japan to issue 9.3 tln yen of construction bonds for budget, to issue 22.6 tln yen of debt-covering bonds for budget

new spending in second extra budget is 31.9 tln yen

stimulus package partly funded by 2nd extra budget

The extra spending should be supportive of Japanese equities.