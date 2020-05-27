Bloomberg report Japan's new stimulus package amounts to 117.1 tln yen

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Bloomberg say they have sighted a document outlining the extra budget

  • budget includes 2 tln yen in spending for rent support
  • adds 1.9 tln yen for cash handouts to small businesses
  • adds 2 tln yen for support of regional economies
  • 2nd extra budget includes 11.6 tln yen for business financing
  • allocates 3 tln for health care assistance
  • Japan to issue 9.3 tln yen of construction bonds for budget, to issue 22.6 tln yen of debt-covering bonds for budget
  • new spending in second extra budget is 31.9 tln yen
  • stimulus package partly funded by 2nd extra budget

The extra spending should be supportive of Japanese equities. 

