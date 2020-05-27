Bloomberg report Japan's new stimulus package amounts to 117.1 tln yen
Bloomberg say they have sighted a document outlining the extra budget
- budget includes 2 tln yen in spending for rent support
- adds 1.9 tln yen for cash handouts to small businesses
- adds 2 tln yen for support of regional economies
- 2nd extra budget includes 11.6 tln yen for business financing
- allocates 3 tln for health care assistance
- Japan to issue 9.3 tln yen of construction bonds for budget, to issue 22.6 tln yen of debt-covering bonds for budget
- new spending in second extra budget is 31.9 tln yen
- stimulus package partly funded by 2nd extra budget
The extra spending should be supportive of Japanese equities.