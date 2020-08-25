BMO sees rising chance of a slower economic recovery due to COVID-19

Canadian bank on the economy





BMO, one of Canada's big five banks, reported earnings today. The company set aside C$1.05 billion for bad loans compared to C$848m expected.







Executives said they were being cautious but the company also said it sees a rising chance of a slower recovery.





Fellow Canadian giant Bank of Nova Scotia set aside C$2.18B for the quarter for bad losses. In Q1 they set aside C$1.85B for losses and said Q2 would be similar. That it's larger suggests some surprise weakness, at least in the economic outlook.







The news isn't necessarily bad for Canada and the Canadian dollar because Scotia only earns a third of its banking income in the country. It operates in about 30 countries, mostly in Latin America where the pandemic has hit hard.







The months ahead are going to be much more telling in terms of missed payments. There were a high amount of loan deferrals early in the pandemic but the bank said 90% of those haven't been extended. For now, they said business loan delinquencies and defaults are 'very low'.

