BMW to shut down plants in Europe, South Africa

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Plant shutdowns to remain in effect through 19 April

That is a one-month shutdown of production with the firm also saying that they have closed some dealerships in Europe already. That's certainly not good news for auto stocks, which are already being battered this morning in European trading.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose