BNP on the OPEC+ G20 oil output cut - "at best" it establishes a price floor
OPEC+ and G20 oil producers have agreed a production cut after four days of talks.
Comments from BNP analysts:
- After an initial positive reaction in oil prices, we expect the OPEC+ decision at best to establish a floor under the market
- Also capping oil price gains will be hedges from producers
- We do not expect a sustained recovery in the oil price until pent-up demand is released in Q3