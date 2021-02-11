BNZ points to Upside risk developing for NZD

global backdrop remains highly supportive

the rollout of vaccines that support the global economic outlook

and higher commodity prices

flow of domestic data point to higher inflationary pressure and the RBNZ making good inroads into meeting its dual mandate





NZD ... risks are building to the upside

Our current projections show the NZD appreciating to "only" USD0.76 by year end and the risk is for a sharper appreciation

Given that our projections already incorporate a weaker USD across the board, the greater risk for our NZD projections is on the crosses. Rather than settle a touch lower from current spot, our relative RBNZ versus RBA monetary policy projections would be more consistent with the cross moving sustainably back up through AUD0.95 at some stage.



