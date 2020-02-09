BNZ have cut their GDP forecast for New Zealand

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier New Zealand GDP projections from ANZ are here:

BNZ have also cut their growth rate forecasts, cutting 0.5% off in total, now :
  • Q1 0.4%
  • Q2 0.2%

For 2020 as a whole BNZ have GDP growth forecast at 1.8%

BNZ cite:
  • mounting risks from the coronavirus
  • palpable impacts on immediate GDP
  • the potential for the weather to not crimp Q1 GDP as much as we reckon - thinking about meat processing especially - which could then cause more of a hangover for Q2 GDP


