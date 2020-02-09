BNZ have cut their GDP forecast for New Zealand

Earlier New Zealand GDP projections from ANZ are here:

BNZ have also cut their growth rate forecasts, cutting 0.5% off in total, now :

Q1 0.4%

Q2 0.2%





For 2020 as a whole BNZ have GDP growth forecast at 1.8%





BNZ cite:

mounting risks from the coronavirus

palpable impacts on immediate GDP

the potential for the weather to not crimp Q1 GDP as much as we reckon - thinking about meat processing especially - which could then cause more of a hangover for Q2 GDP







