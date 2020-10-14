BoA forecast the USD higher in the weeks ahead

Bank of America Securities say there has been a shift in relative monetary policy outlooks which will support the dollar.

another USD rally looks likely over a tactical horizon

BoA see the strongest bullish USD signals against CHF, EUR & SEK

And add they see no bearish USD signals on any pairs

The bank also add that the higher-beta currencies that have outperformed (and lower-beta currencies underperformed) are unsustainable, and are looking for a reversal

Further out, medium-term, BoA is bullish USD/CHF and USD/JPY

bearish USD against most others

Longer term:

bearish USD

but neutral AUD/USD, NZD/USD and USD/CHF







