Bank of America survey of 77 fund managers globally completed January 8 - 13

Circa 33% (the largest group) said it's too early to consider when the recent greenback selloff will stop

said dollar weakness is structural

and further for it ti fall

Approx 22% (2nd largest group) sees the selloff easing only when it becomes clear the US recovery is stronger than the rest of the world





On other matters, the survey showed concerns on higher rates and less central bank support as the "single biggest threat to risk assets" and also on talk of tapering.





info via Bloomberg