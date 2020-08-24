BoA see downside risk for the euro over the rest of 2020

I posted earlier on GS who see the USD downtrend remaining:

BoA are on the other side.

"Following the strong EURUSD rally during the summer, which was mostly a USD sell-off, we see downside EURUSD risks for the remaining of the year, mostly driven by a USD correction higher"

Citing:

weakening global risk sentiment to be a constraint on the EUR, but a positive for the USD

says the consensus is too optimistic on the global economy

and also too optimistic on coronavirus vaccine prospects

too pessimistic on the COVID-19 situation in the US compared with that in Europe

BoA end of year forecasts for EUR/USD is 1.14 (previously were at 1.08)







