BoA see EUR/USD 1.15-1.20 range for the rest of the year, ending 2021 at 1.15
Comments on the euro via eFX
- "To a large extent, this is a USD call, but fiscal and monetary policies in the EZ, as well as the slow vaccination could also weigh on the EUR. For next year, we are keeping our forecast at 1.15 for now, but the outlook remains highly uncertain"
- "Our EURUSD equilibrium range is 1.20-1.25, but our analysis suggests the EUR should be below its long-term average for as long as the EZ output gap is large"
