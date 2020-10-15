BOC ends mortgage bond purchase program and BAX facility
Bank of Canada announces changes to programs that support key financial markets
Citing better financial market conditions, the Bank of Canada has announced the end of mortgage bond purchases and buying Bankers' acceptances on Oct 26.
Term repos will be reduced to bi-weekly from weekly but with tighter securities eligible.
"The Bank will continue to monitor market conditions and, if warranted, may further revise its programs, including making changes to the size and maturity tranches of the term repo operations. The Bank remains committed to providing liquidity as required to support the functioning of the Canadian financial system. Any discontinued facilities can be restarted if necessary."