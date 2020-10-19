BOC Q3 business outlook on future sales +39 vs -35 prior

More evidence of a k-shaped recovery:

Regarding the return to pre-crisis sales levels, businesses' expectations fall into three groups, which suggests that the economic recovery will be uneven. One-third of firms reported that their sales were mostly unaffected or positively affected by COVID‑19. A second third of firms indicated that their sales have already fully recovered or will recover within the next 12 months. Most businesses in these two groups are linked to household consumption, residential real estate, natural resources or infrastructure spending. Another third of firms either expect their sales will not return for at least 12 months or are unsure when sales will fully rebound-these firms are lagging in the recovery. These businesses are generally linked to tourism and related industries, where physical distancing is difficult.

