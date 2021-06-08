BOE Haldane: Housing market is on fire

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Speaking at event on inequality

BOE Haldane is speaking at an event on inequality and says:
  • Inequality is being made worse by Covid crisis.
  • US income inequality near highest since the 1920s
  • UK income inequality is high by global standards.
  • Inequality has hit young people disproportionately.
  • Inequality now is more troubling in past 15 months.
  • Early signs are encouraging for job market rebound
  • Housing market in the UK is on fire
  • Very likely that the housing boom will worsen pre-existing inequalities
  • Not much the BOE can do on house inequality
Comments are consistent with a general theme from the Covid crisis.  On housing, it is also reflective of the trend to move at a cities into the suburbs and in some places, the rising costs of building materials which has also help to push a prices.  Covid impacted the young and lower paying workers, while those working at home and with higher paying jobs were able to save more during the crisis. 
