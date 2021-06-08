BOE Haldane: Housing market is on fire

Inequality is being made worse by Covid crisis.



US income inequality near highest since the 1920s



UK income inequality is high by global standards.



Inequality has hit young people disproportionately.



Inequality now is more troubling in past 15 months.



Early signs are encouraging for job market rebound



Housing market in the UK is on fire



Very likely that the housing boom will worsen pre-existing inequalities



Not much the BOE can do on house inequality



Comments are consistent with a general theme from the Covid crisis. On housing, it is also reflective of the trend to move at a cities into the suburbs and in some places, the rising costs of building materials which has also help to push a prices. Covid impacted the young and lower paying workers, while those working at home and with higher paying jobs were able to save more during the crisis.

