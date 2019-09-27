BoE Saunders: Not a fan of negative interest rates

Negative interest rates

Floor for UK interest rates is close to zero

Negative interest rates lead to weaker banking system

Tool for policy loosening once rate are at the lower bound is further asset purchases

If there was no Brexit uncertainty, UK economy would be in its best position for several decades









edit: Saunders went on to say: below potential growth is enough to justify a rate cut, do not need a further slowdown.







ForexLive Saunders is a hawk, so his dovish comments have more weight about cuts

GBP retracing a little on these comments, but expect sellers on retracements.