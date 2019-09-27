BoE Saunders: Not a fan of negative interest rates

Negative interest rates

  • Floor for UK interest rates is close to zero
  • Negative interest rates lead to weaker banking system 
  • Tool for policy loosening once rate are at the lower bound is further asset purchases
  • If there was no Brexit uncertainty, UK economy would be in its best position for several decades

GBP retracing a little on these comments, but expect sellers on retracements.

edit: Saunders went on to say: below potential growth is enough to justify a rate cut, do not need a further slowdown. 

Saunders is a hawk, so his dovish comments have more weight about cuts 
