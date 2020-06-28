Boeing 737 MAX certification flight tests to begin on Monday
Reuters citing unnamed sources for the US Federal Aviation Administration clearing the way for flight certification testing to begin.
- Test flights could begin as early as Mondau 29 June 2020
- Will aim to evaluate Boeing's proposed changes to the automated flight control system on the 737 MAX
- At Boeing Field near Seattle
- Test flights over at least three days
And, says the report:
- Pilots will also intentionally trigger the reprogrammed stall-prevention software known as MCAS faulted in both crashes, and aerodynamic stall conditions, the people said.