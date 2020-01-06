Boeing confirms there will be employees affected by the 737Max production shut down

Boeing is to suspend production of the 737 Max in the middle of January.

This we knew.

The company had said it would not lay off employees, but now ….

The company sent an internal email on Monday saying workers would be reassigned..

some workers on the 737 jet program in the Puget Sound region … will be temporarily transferred to the 767 and 777 programs in Everett.

Other Renton workers will be sent to Moses Lake in eastern Washington

And some will go to Victorville, Calif.,





Decisions to save a few bucks on IT systems for the plane have backfired for the company. Employees, of course, bearing the brunt of these ill-informed management decisions.





