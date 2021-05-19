Boeing has resumed 737 Max deliveries

The price of Boeing is trading just below its 100 day moving average at $227.73. From the most recent high in the middle of March to the low reached last week, the price fell -21.36% or $-59.50. The price has been trading above and below its 100 day moving average of the last week or so. Today is the exception with gap lower opening.

The low today reached $220.28. That was just above the low from last week at $219.07 (from May 13). Boeing is of course part of the Dow 30. That index is rebounding off of its lows which is all the index is down -586.86 points at 33473.80. It is currently trading down -263 points or -0.77% at 33797